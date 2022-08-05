ADT (NYSE:ADT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The security and automation business reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. ADT had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. ADT updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
ADT traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.02. The stock had a trading volume of 142,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,630. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.45 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.86 and a 200 day moving average of $7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.68. ADT has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $10.50.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -48.27%.
Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ADT from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.
ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.
