ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. ADTRAN had a positive return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS.

ADTRAN Trading Up 3.2 %

ADTN stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.84. The stock had a trading volume of 608,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,138. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.86 and a beta of 1.37. ADTRAN has a 52 week low of $16.30 and a 52 week high of $25.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.32.

ADTRAN Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -163.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ADTN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on ADTRAN in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on ADTRAN from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ADTRAN presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADTN. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in ADTRAN by 37.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,139 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 16.7% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 12,382 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the first quarter valued at $264,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the first quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 3.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

