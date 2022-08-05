Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.37, Fidelity Earnings reports. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 9.00%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.00-$1.60 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $1.00-1.60 EPS.

NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $94.11 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52 week low of $67.55 and a 52 week high of $98.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.64%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AEIS shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.91.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 725 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $54,962.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,896 shares in the company, valued at $371,165.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 195.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,501 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 29.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter valued at $250,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

