Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) PT Raised to $105.00

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AEIS. TheStreet lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $103.50.

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

Shares of AEIS traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.43. 3,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,410. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.08. Advanced Energy Industries has a one year low of $67.55 and a one year high of $98.00.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.37. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 9.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Energy Industries

In other news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $54,962.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,165.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Energy Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,626,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $3,165,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $1,042,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $539,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $3,882,000. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

Featured Articles

