Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.93.

Shares of AMD traded up $5.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.91. The stock had a trading volume of 125,035,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,332,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $71.60 and a 1-year high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 20.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,660 shares of company stock valued at $7,462,511. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

