AdvisorShares Investments LLC Buys 1,125 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,731 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Jazz Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 0.4% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,277 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 422 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,523 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 5,504 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ JAZZ traded up $3.53 on Friday, hitting $154.70. 7,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,871. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.56. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $117.64 and a 1-year high of $169.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.13. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 24.44%. The company had revenue of $813.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.74 EPS for the current year.

JAZZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, COO Christopher J. Tovey sold 5,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $833,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.31, for a total value of $1,126,617.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,673,730.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher J. Tovey sold 5,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $833,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,564 shares of company stock worth $7,949,626. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

