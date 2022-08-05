AdvisorShares Investments LLC Buys 1,416 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,734 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Science Applications International makes up about 0.3% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 27.3% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 3.5% in the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 48,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,434,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 1.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 246,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,762,000 after buying an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,453 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,906 shares during the period. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. 78.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE SAIC traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.20. 2,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.02. Science Applications International Co. has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $97.82.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on SAIC shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Cowen raised their price objective on Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.86.

Insider Transactions at Science Applications International

In other news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total value of $242,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,952.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.