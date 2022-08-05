AdvisorShares Investments LLC Buys New Shares in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in LPL Financial by 313.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,325,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,582 shares in the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,343,000. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth $111,468,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,234,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,595,000 after purchasing an additional 181,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 5,442.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 183,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,553,000 after purchasing an additional 180,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LPLA. JMP Securities raised shares of LPL Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $241.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.83.

In related news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 15,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total value of $2,708,144.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,245,371.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 19,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $3,908,622.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,580,138.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 15,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total transaction of $2,708,144.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,245,371.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,247 shares of company stock valued at $14,822,792. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LPL Financial stock traded up $5.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $224.69. 8,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.29 and a 12 month high of $222.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $191.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.46. The company has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 16.16%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

