AdvisorShares Investments LLC Grows Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 100.0% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.59. The stock had a trading volume of 47,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,395,485. The company has a market capitalization of $67.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $119.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total transaction of $3,152,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,911,899.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 291,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,147,229.35. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,439,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,495,347.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total value of $3,152,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 237,053 shares in the company, valued at $24,911,899.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,224,609 shares of company stock valued at $113,982,154 and have sold 49,000 shares valued at $5,072,700. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on FISV. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Fiserv to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen downgraded Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.46.

Fiserv Company Profile



Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

