AdvisorShares Investments LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $6,598,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $1,314,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 87,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 42,994 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

CARR stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.55. 183,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,019,208. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.34. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $34.12 and a 1-year high of $58.89.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.11%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Carrier Global from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.73.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also

