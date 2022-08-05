AdvisorShares Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 92.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,220 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $2,432,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,449,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 1,109.5% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 51,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after buying an additional 47,310 shares during the period. 70.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

NYSE:BYD traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.14. The stock had a trading volume of 10,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,773. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.86. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52 week low of $47.66 and a 52 week high of $72.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 40.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BYD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP William R. Boyd sold 20,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $1,074,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,056,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,517,492.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 64,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $3,554,715.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,265,383.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $1,074,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,056,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,517,492.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 256,365 shares of company stock worth $14,862,264. 27.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Boyd Gaming

(Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

