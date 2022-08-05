AdvisorShares Investments LLC Makes New $888,000 Investment in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entegris Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Entegris stock traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.42. The stock had a trading volume of 6,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,570. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.82. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.92 and a 12-month high of $158.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 1.25.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.05). Entegris had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $692.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENTG has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Entegris from $175.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.70.

About Entegris



Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

