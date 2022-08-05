AdvisorShares Investments LLC Purchases 184 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,142 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,359.7% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,268,000 after acquiring an additional 9,885 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,626,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 708,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $472,459,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 24,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,608,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $661.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.9 %

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total value of $486,153.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total value of $5,883,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,889,338.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total value of $486,153.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,994 shares of company stock valued at $23,135,570 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TMO traded down $5.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $584.96. 25,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,714. The stock has a market cap of $228.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $497.83 and a twelve month high of $672.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $548.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $557.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.39%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Read More

