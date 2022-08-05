AdvisorShares Investments LLC Purchases 492 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,067,881,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,000,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,315,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,838,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,812 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,142,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,876,000 after buying an additional 541,656 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,994,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,879,289,000 after buying an additional 529,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Price Performance

NYSE ZTS traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $173.48. 24,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,567,782. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.75 and a 200-day moving average of $181.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.18 and a 52 week high of $249.27. The stock has a market cap of $81.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.73.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.82%.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,786.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $55,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,356 shares of company stock worth $3,250,158. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.88.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

