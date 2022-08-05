AdvisorShares Investments LLC Sells 40,490 Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 973,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,490 shares during the quarter. Tilray comprises approximately 1.2% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned about 0.20% of Tilray worth $7,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TLRY. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 89,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 23,097 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Tilray by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 414,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 133,843 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Tilray in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Tilray by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tilray by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Tilray from $5.75 to $4.15 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on Tilray from $8.50 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen decreased their price target on Tilray from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Tilray from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Tilray from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tilray has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.15.

Tilray Stock Down 3.0 %

Tilray stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.91. 646,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,437,418. Tilray Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.04.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.53 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 4.14% and a negative net margin of 71.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tilray news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,624,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,558,765.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tilray

(Get Rating)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

