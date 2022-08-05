AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) Shares Sold by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,427,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,138 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF makes up about 8.3% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF were worth $50,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 286.8% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period.

Shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.30. 21,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,370,227. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $37.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.70.

