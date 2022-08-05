Adzcoin Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges (ADZ)

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 102% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 5th. Over the last seven days, Adzcoin has traded up 91% against the US dollar. One Adzcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Adzcoin has a market cap of $22,776.69 and $3.00 worth of Adzcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00005732 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.15 or 0.00565078 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00005387 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.85 or 0.00196210 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001365 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Adzcoin Profile

Adzcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. Adzcoin’s total supply is 49,827,043 coins. Adzcoin’s official Twitter account is @adzbuzz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Adzcoin is forum.adzbuzz.com. Adzcoin’s official website is adzcoin.org.

Adzcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adzcoin plans to replace traditional online advertising with a decentralized blockchain-based system that will empower website administrators and allow users to support content they enjoy by choosing to view certain ads instead of blocking all of them. ADZcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency (digital money) that can be traded for Bitcoin or that can be replaced for advertising space on the ADZbuzz network. Every ADZcoin represents part of the daily ad inventory on the fast-growing ADZbuzz network, giving it the intrinsic value. Advertisers pay billions of dollars for ad space elsewhere but with ADZcoin they can swap them for lifelong ad credits on the ADZbuzz network. “

