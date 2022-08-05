Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.41, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share.

Aemetis Stock Performance

Shares of AMTX traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.06. 111,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,324. Aemetis has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $23.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.87 million, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aemetis

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Aemetis by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Aemetis by 16.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Aemetis by 64.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 7,097 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Aemetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Aemetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aemetis Company Profile

Several equities analysts have commented on AMTX shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets downgraded Aemetis to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Aemetis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aemetis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company in North America and India. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.

