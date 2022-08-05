Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.20, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 17.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AERI traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.62. The stock had a trading volume of 62,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,750. The stock has a market cap of $419.10 million, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.35. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $17.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AERI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 154,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 45,380 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $910,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $446,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 57.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 16,914 shares during the period.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

