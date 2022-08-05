AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.18-$4.18 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.83 billion-$15.83 billion.

AGC Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ASGLY traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,025. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.79. AGC has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $10.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Get AGC alerts:

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AGC had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter.

AGC Company Profile

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas, patterned glazing products, and module assembly windows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.