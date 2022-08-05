Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $5.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.36) EPS. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 5482.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of AGIO stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,385. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $50.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.44.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Trading of Agios Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $230,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 11,726 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,010,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,420,000 after purchasing an additional 285,215 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 55,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,085,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,048,000 after purchasing an additional 17,224 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

AGIO has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

(Get Rating)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers PYRUKYND (mitapivat) an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase, PK, enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.