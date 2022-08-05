Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Price Target Lowered to C$74.00 at National Bankshares

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares from C$75.00 to C$74.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AEM. Eight Capital increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$89.10.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of AEM stock opened at C$56.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$60.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$67.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.68. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of C$48.88 and a 12 month high of C$84.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.24.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( TSE:AEM Get Rating ) (NYSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.74 by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 4.0100005 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 91.93%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

