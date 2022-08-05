Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ADC. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Agree Realty from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agree Realty currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.77.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Agree Realty Stock Performance

ADC stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.03. 10,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,970. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.14, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.39. Agree Realty has a 1-year low of $61.62 and a 1-year high of $79.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.49.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 37.13%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Agree Realty will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agree Realty

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADC. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the first quarter valued at $33,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 261.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC boosted its position in Agree Realty by 56.1% during the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

Agree Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.