Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Raised to Outperform at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AFLYY. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Air France-KLM from €3.10 ($3.20) to €1.10 ($1.13) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Air France-KLM from €2.10 ($2.16) to €1.90 ($1.96) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Air France-KLM from €2.02 ($2.08) to €1.70 ($1.75) in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Air France-KLM from €4.20 ($4.33) to €4.40 ($4.54) in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, June 20th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.93.

Air France-KLM Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AFLYY opened at $1.65 on Monday. Air France-KLM has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $5.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Air France-KLM Announces Dividend

Air France-KLM ( OTCMKTS:AFLYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air France-KLM will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.5641 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 49.65%.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

