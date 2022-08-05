Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Airbnb updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Airbnb Price Performance

ABNB stock traded up $4.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $119.22. The company had a trading volume of 9,124,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,864,256. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $76.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.23. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $212.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABNB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Airbnb from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Airbnb from $174.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Airbnb from $185.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.97.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total value of $482,520.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 266,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,112,067.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $222,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 263,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,493,300.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total value of $482,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 266,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,112,067.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 598,934 shares of company stock valued at $59,771,495 in the last 90 days. 32.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Airbnb by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 176.1% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Wellesley Asset Management bought a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

