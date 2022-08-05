Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Cut to $110.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ABNB. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $158.47.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB traded up $2.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.99. 255,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,151,935. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $212.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.85 billion, a PE ratio of 64.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Airbnb will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total value of $2,160,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,203 shares in the company, valued at $346,052.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $583,534.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,414,719.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total value of $2,160,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,052.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 598,934 shares of company stock worth $59,771,495. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Airbnb by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 2.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 46.4% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 1.6% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 34.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

