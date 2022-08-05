AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Price Target Cut to C$30.00

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$38.00 to C$30.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 94.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BOS. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of AirBoss of America in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$34.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Pi Financial reduced their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$34.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC reduced their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on AirBoss of America from C$35.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.86.

Shares of BOS stock traded up C$1.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$15.39. 177,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,602. AirBoss of America has a fifty-two week low of C$13.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$26.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.39, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of C$416.95 million and a P/E ratio of 6.78.

AirBoss of America ( TSE:BOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$183.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$221.17 million. Equities analysts anticipate that AirBoss of America will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$15.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$202,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,817,077 shares in the company, valued at C$75,146,401.20.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

