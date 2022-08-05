Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2022

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTXGet Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Price Performance

Akari Therapeutics stock opened at $1.41 on Monday. Akari Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.28.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akari Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Akari Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Hikari Power Ltd boosted its stake in Akari Therapeutics by 45.7% during the first quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 130,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 41,006 shares during the period. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Akari Therapeutics by 13.7% during the first quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 758,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 91,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Akari Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Akari Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akari Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.