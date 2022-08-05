Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Price Performance

Akari Therapeutics stock opened at $1.41 on Monday. Akari Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.28.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akari Therapeutics

About Akari Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Akari Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Hikari Power Ltd boosted its stake in Akari Therapeutics by 45.7% during the first quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 130,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 41,006 shares during the period. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Akari Therapeutics by 13.7% during the first quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 758,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 91,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.

