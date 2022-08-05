Akumin (AKU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Akumin (TSE:AKU – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th.

Akumin (TSE:AKU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$235.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$209.54 million.

Akumin Stock Performance

Akumin stock remained flat at C$0.83 during trading on Friday. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,510. Akumin has a 12-month low of C$0.58 and a 12-month high of C$3.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 499.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.19. The stock has a market cap of C$74.30 million and a PE ratio of -0.73.

Akumin Company Profile

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures through a network of approximately 200 owned and/or operated imaging locations.

