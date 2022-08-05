Akumin (AKU) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th.
Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $186.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.30 million. On average, analysts expect Akumin to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Akumin Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AKU traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.65. 4,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,349. The stock has a market cap of $58.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.04. Akumin has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $3.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.94.
About Akumin
Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures through a network of approximately 200 owned and/or operated imaging locations.
