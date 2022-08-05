Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. Buys 1,972 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up approximately 1.5% of Alapocas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 334,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,308,000 after buying an additional 14,584 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth $357,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 277,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,206,000 after purchasing an additional 21,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 1.1 %

ADP stock traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $246.61. The company had a trading volume of 27,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $103.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $217.99 and a 200 day moving average of $216.07. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.26 and a 12 month high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 59.34%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

