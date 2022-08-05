Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 1,140 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises 5.7% of Alapocas Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DHR. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.58.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHR traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $288.28. The stock had a trading volume of 44,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,924. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $209.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $261.51 and a 200-day moving average of $268.31.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.78%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

