Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Purchased by Curi Wealth Management LLC

Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 8,366.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Albemarle during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Albemarle during the first quarter worth $35,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALB has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Albemarle from $262.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen raised their price target on Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Albemarle from $307.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.95.

Albemarle Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of ALB opened at $234.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $224.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.71. The stock has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of 105.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.58. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $169.93 and a 12 month high of $291.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.66. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.17%.

About Albemarle

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.