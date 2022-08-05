Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target Raised to $196.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $185.00 to $196.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ALB. TheStreet raised shares of Albemarle from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $243.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Albemarle from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $273.95.

Albemarle Trading Up 1.2 %

Albemarle stock traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $237.65. 42,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,171. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a PE ratio of 107.36, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.58. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $169.93 and a twelve month high of $291.48.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.66. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Albemarle will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albemarle

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle



Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Articles

