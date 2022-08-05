Alchemy Pay (ACH) One Day Trading Volume Tops $17.45 Million

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. During the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a market cap of $78.15 million and $17.45 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Alchemy Pay alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.49 or 0.00293403 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00126707 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00078426 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003370 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000315 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 45.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay (CRYPTO:ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,875,178,615 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS. Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io.

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemy Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemy Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.