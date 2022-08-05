Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 133,920 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $20,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 17,384,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,065,083,000 after acquiring an additional 591,700 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,445,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,571,618,000 after buying an additional 256,598 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,899,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,057,168,000 after buying an additional 898,400 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,706,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,397,740,000 after buying an additional 1,868,903 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,444,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,938,000 after buying an additional 299,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BABA traded down $6.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.37. 614,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,058,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $200.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.87. The firm has a market cap of $241.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.58.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $11.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $10.23. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $205.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.76.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

