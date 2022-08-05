Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.27), Fidelity Earnings reports. Alico had a negative return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 34.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

Alico Price Performance

ALCO traded up $0.85 on Friday, reaching $33.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,708. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.41 and a 200-day moving average of $36.95. Alico has a fifty-two week low of $31.81 and a fifty-two week high of $43.65. The company has a market capitalization of $251.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Alico Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Alico’s payout ratio is 46.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alico

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alico

In other news, insider James Sampel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,622. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Alico by 6.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alico by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alico by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Alico in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Alico in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $335,000. 47.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

