Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.20, Fidelity Earnings reports. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 56.68% and a negative net margin of 14.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Alignment Healthcare updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Performance

ALHC traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.76. 56,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.42. Alignment Healthcare has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $23.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 2.05.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALHC. Bank of America raised Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.44.

Insider Activity at Alignment Healthcare

Institutional Trading of Alignment Healthcare

In other news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 13,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $152,980.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,674,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,581,499.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Alignment Healthcare news, CEO John E. Kao sold 49,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $717,619.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,416,239 shares in the company, valued at $49,877,089.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 13,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $152,980.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,674,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,581,499.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 272,667 shares of company stock worth $3,650,395 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 220.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 7,727 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 7.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 9,943 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Alignment Healthcare by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 16,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 25.0% in the first quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

About Alignment Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.