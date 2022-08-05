All Sports Trading 5.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SOC)

All Sports (SOC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One All Sports coin can currently be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, All Sports has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. All Sports has a market capitalization of $11.79 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get All Sports alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22,652.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004415 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004414 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003972 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002257 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00128805 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00032520 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004407 BTC.

All Sports Profile

All Sports (CRYPTO:SOC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports.

Buying and Selling All Sports

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for All Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for All Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.