Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Issues Earnings Results

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Allakos Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALLK traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.90. The stock had a trading volume of 35,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,552. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average is $4.57. The company has a market cap of $213.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.86. Allakos has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $11.73.

Institutional Trading of Allakos

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Allakos during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 163.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Allakos during the first quarter worth $108,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Allakos in the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Allakos by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Allakos

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Allakos in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

