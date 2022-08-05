Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Allakos Trading Up 6.8 %

Allakos stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.90. The stock had a trading volume of 37,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,552. Allakos has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $11.73. The company has a market capitalization of $213.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.57.

Get Allakos alerts:

Institutional Trading of Allakos

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLK. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Allakos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Allakos by 163.6% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Allakos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Allakos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Allakos by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. 61.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Allakos

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Allakos in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.80.

(Get Rating)

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.