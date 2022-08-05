Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Holdings Raised by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Alleghany by 716.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 49 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Alleghany by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Alleghany by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Alleghany by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Alleghany by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 60,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Alleghany Stock Up 0.0 %

Y stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $837.74. The stock had a trading volume of 242 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,339. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $834.17 and a 200 day moving average of $783.58. Alleghany Co. has a 1-year low of $585.10 and a 1-year high of $862.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alleghany ( NYSE:Y Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $17.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.15 by ($0.87). Alleghany had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 8.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted $17.39 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on Y. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JMP Securities lowered Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Alleghany Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Y? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.