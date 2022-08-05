Alleghany (NYSE:Y) Issues Earnings Results

Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $17.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.15 by ($0.87), Briefing.com reports. Alleghany had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 7.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $17.39 EPS.

Alleghany Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Y stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $837.20. The company had a trading volume of 42,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,533. The company’s fifty day moving average is $834.17 and its 200 day moving average is $783.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Alleghany has a fifty-two week low of $585.10 and a fifty-two week high of $862.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.57.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alleghany

Alleghany Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany in the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Alleghany by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alleghany during the 1st quarter worth approximately $371,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Alleghany during the 1st quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Alleghany by 168.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.