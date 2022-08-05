Alleghany (NYSE:Y) Issues Earnings Results

Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $17.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.15 by ($0.87), Briefing.com reports. Alleghany had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 7.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $17.39 EPS.
Alleghany Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of Y stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $837.20. The company had a trading volume of 42,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,533. The company’s fifty day moving average is $834.17 and its 200 day moving average is $783.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Alleghany has a fifty-two week low of $585.10 and a fifty-two week high of $862.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.57.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alleghany
Alleghany Company Profile
Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alleghany (Y)
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.