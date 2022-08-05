Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target Cut to $190.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGTGet Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $245.00 to $190.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ALGT. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $237.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $191.33.

Shares of ALGT traded down $2.89 on Thursday, reaching $111.93. 1,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,418. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.68 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.11. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $108.99 and a 12 month high of $215.48.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.44). Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 2.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total transaction of $56,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,071.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $135,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,246,544.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total transaction of $56,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,071.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 676 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at $2,526,000. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at $625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

