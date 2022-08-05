ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Announces Earnings Results

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 12.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. ALLETE updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.60-$3.90 EPS and its FY13 guidance to $3.60-$3.90 EPS.

ALLETE Price Performance

ALLETE stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.52. 1,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,009. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.86. ALLETE has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $73.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Get ALLETE alerts:

ALLETE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of ALLETE

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALE shares. Bank of America started coverage on ALLETE in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALE. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in ALLETE by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,852,000 after purchasing an additional 289,528 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,035,000 after acquiring an additional 240,252 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,541,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,150,000 after acquiring an additional 118,439 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 151.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 111,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,468,000 after acquiring an additional 67,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in ALLETE by 305.6% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 34,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 26,136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.