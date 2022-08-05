Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share by the technology company on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th.

Allied Motion Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 5.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Allied Motion Technologies to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.5%.

Allied Motion Technologies Stock Up 14.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMOT traded up $4.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.50. 186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,108. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.20. The firm has a market cap of $503.75 million, a P/E ratio of 33.51 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.46. Allied Motion Technologies has a 52-week low of $21.14 and a 52-week high of $44.70.

Allied Motion Technologies ( NASDAQ:AMOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 10.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allied Motion Technologies will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Allied Motion Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies in the first quarter worth $271,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the first quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 22.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active, and passive filters.

