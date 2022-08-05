Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 10.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Allied Motion Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMOT traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.18. 485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,108. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51 and a beta of 1.61. Allied Motion Technologies has a 52 week low of $21.14 and a 52 week high of $44.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.20.

Allied Motion Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Allied Motion Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allied Motion Technologies

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $305,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Allied Motion Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 10.4% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 47,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

About Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active, and passive filters.

