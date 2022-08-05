Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Shares Gap Up to $28.41

Shares of Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.41, but opened at $32.50. Allied Motion Technologies shares last traded at $32.50, with a volume of 186 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Get Allied Motion Technologies alerts:

Allied Motion Technologies Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.20. The firm has a market cap of $503.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51 and a beta of 1.61.

Allied Motion Technologies Announces Dividend

Allied Motion Technologies ( NASDAQ:AMOT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 10.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.31%.

Institutional Trading of Allied Motion Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMOT. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Allied Motion Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Allied Motion Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new position in Allied Motion Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Allied Motion Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active, and passive filters.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Motion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Motion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.