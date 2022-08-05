Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 68.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Allison Transmission updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Allison Transmission Trading Down 8.2 %
Shares of ALSN opened at $37.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Allison Transmission has a 12 month low of $32.55 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.92.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Allison Transmission from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.40.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Allison Transmission
Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.
