Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Announces Earnings Results

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.51, RTT News reports. Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.79 EPS.

Allstate Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE ALL traded down $1.14 on Thursday, hitting $113.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,163,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,148. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Allstate has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $144.46. The stock has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Argus cut shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $132.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.58.

In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth about $227,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $329,000. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.